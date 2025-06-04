Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:19 04.06.2025

Ukrgasbank provides UAH 500 mln loan to Kryvy Rih for energy conservation

2 min read

The State Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) has provided a loan of UAH 500 million to Kryvy Rih for a period of seven years to implement the city's energy conservation program.

As the bank reported on its website on Wednesday, the city will modernize its infrastructure, reduce heat loss and increase energy efficiency, which should reduce heating costs for the population.

According to Yevhen Udod, the first deputy mayor of Kryvy Rih, a joint project will be implemented in the city, which provides for the modernization of the heating networks of the Kryvy Rih Teplomerezha enterprise, replacement of windows in the entrances of 199 residential buildings and reconstruction of the premises for a new X-ray department in hospital No. 1.

The loan will be issued for a period of seven years, but other terms of the loan are not disclosed.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, in April 2025, Ukrgasbank ranked fifth among 60 banks operating in the country in terms of total assets (UAH 220 billion, or 5.9%).

As reported, in the first quarter of this year, Ukrgasbank issued two loans to Kryvy Rih for a total amount of UAH 105.5 million for a period of 7 years and with a grace period of 12 months. The rate on the loan for UAH 87.6 million is 14.5% per annum in the first year, and from the second year - a variable UIRD 12M +3% with annual review, but not more than 23%. The second loan for UAH 17.9 million is issued with a rate for the first year of 16% per annum, which from the second year is UIRD 12M + 3.62% with annual review, but also no more than 23%. It was explained that 3.62% is 16% minus the current UIRD 12M at 12.38%.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #loan #ukrgasbank

