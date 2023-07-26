Facts

20:14 26.07.2023

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

1 min read
 The permanent representatives of European Union countries have approved the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Belarus, the Spanish presidency of the EU Council said on Twitter.

"The measures include listings of individuals and entities," the post said. It states that sanctions are a response to events in Belarus and the Ukraine crisis.

Now that the permanent representatives have approved the restrictions, they need to receive final approval. The sanctions list will then be published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

According to earlier reports, the EU has prepared a package of restrictions against Belarus that includes sectoral sanctions on military and dual-purpose products, weapons, munitions, and aviation products and technologies. It was reported that the new measures are similar to those earlier introduced against Russia and aim to block the supply of goods that can be used for military purposes to Russia via Belarus.

As reported, Politico said on July 18 that the EU intended to approve sanctions against Belarus in the military sphere.

The European diplomats also discussed the possibility of removing Belarusian fertilizers from EU sanctions.

The EU previously adopted six packages of anti-Belarusian sanctions.

Tags: #belarus #eu #sanctions

