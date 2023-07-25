Facts

19:50 25.07.2023

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will provide the Ukrainian army with two Skynex air defense systems, the company's press service reports.

"In the second half of 2023, Ukraine will receive two new Skynex anti-aircraft missile systems, including air blast ammunition. Skynex systems will be installed on new Rheinmetall HX 8x8 military trucks," the message says.

Skynex is a 35 mm anti-aircraft self-propelled gun developed and manufactured by Rheinmetall. It was introduced in November 2021. Skynex is a wheeled anti-aircraft self-propelled gun equipped with an Oerlikon Mk3 rifled automatic cannon for 35 mm AHEAD shells. The main purpose of the complex is to cover military bases, infrastructure facilities, airfields from various types of enemy aircraft, UAVs and cruise missiles.

