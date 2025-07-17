Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

The Ukrainian aviation enterprise Antonov has completed the modernization of the An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft and transported it to Germany, reports Antonov Joint Stock Company.

"Due to full-scale aggression of Russia in 2022, work was partially suspended: at that time the aircraft was in a disassembled state. However, even in the most difficult conditions of war, JSC ANTONOV team was able to resume work and complete the modernization in June 2025," the message says.

As noted, work on the deep modernization of the aircraft began in 2021. The goal was to replace Russian components with Ukrainian and Western-made ones.

As reported, the An-124-100 Ruslan UR-82073 aircraft of Antonov Airlines on Friday, July 11, flew from Kyiv to Leipzig, where the company's fleet is currently based.