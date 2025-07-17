Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 17.07.2025

Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

1 min read
Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

The Ukrainian aviation enterprise Antonov has completed the modernization of the An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft and transported it to Germany, reports Antonov Joint Stock Company.

"Due to full-scale aggression of Russia in 2022, work was partially suspended: at that time the aircraft was in a disassembled state. However, even in the most difficult conditions of war, JSC ANTONOV team was able to resume work and complete the modernization in June 2025," the message says.

As noted, work on the deep modernization of the aircraft began in 2021. The goal was to replace Russian components with Ukrainian and Western-made ones.

As reported, the An-124-100 Ruslan UR-82073 aircraft of Antonov Airlines on Friday, July 11, flew from Kyiv to Leipzig, where the company's fleet is currently based.

Tags: #germany #ruslan #antonov

MORE ABOUT

09:34 15.07.2025
Germany to make decisive contribution on Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

Germany to make decisive contribution on Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

20:46 14.07.2025
Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

17:03 12.07.2025
Antonov Airlines' An-124 Ruslan relocates from Kyiv to Leipzig for certification trials

Antonov Airlines' An-124 Ruslan relocates from Kyiv to Leipzig for certification trials

20:15 10.07.2025
Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

10:31 07.07.2025
German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

10:26 04.07.2025
Germany negotiates with USA to buy Patriot systems, missiles for Ukraine – media

Germany negotiates with USA to buy Patriot systems, missiles for Ukraine – media

17:06 01.07.2025
German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

20:19 30.06.2025
Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

19:00 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

19:32 12.06.2025
Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Cabinet appoints Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman

SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

OSINT project of DeepState records active enemy advancement in Novo-Pavlivsk area

Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

AD
AD