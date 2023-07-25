New US aid to Ukraine consists of missiles for HIMARS, wide range of ammunition, surveillance drones – media

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Ukraine additional military assistance worth up to $400 million, including various munitions for air defense systems and surveillance drones, the Associated Press said, citing U.S. officials.

The delivery set includes a wide range of ammunition: from missiles for MLRS HIMARS and NASAMS to MANPAD Stinger and ATGM Javelin.

The United States is also sending howitzer artillery shells and 32 Stryker armored vehicles, as well as mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million small arms rounds, officials said.

In addition, the aid package will include Hornet drones, which are used primarily for intelligence gathering.

It is noted that the weapons are provided within the powers of the president, which will allow the Pentagon to quickly take ammunition from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine within a few days.