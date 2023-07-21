Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised a response to Russian missile, drone and artillery strikes by Russia on southern regions, including Odesa and Mykolaiv, and other cities and regions of Ukraine.

“Today, Russian missiles and drones hit Odesa and our southern regions again. In total, since the start of the week, over 20 people have suffered from Russian terror in Odesa region alone. Among them are two children,” he said in his video address tonight.

As he stressed, “only absolute evil can inflict such blows.”

“There will be an answer. In addition, there will be even more consolidation of the world for defense and for joint action, even more energy for victory, even more desire for justice, the just punishment of Russia for all the crimes of this war. And this punishment will be,” Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President added that “Russia killed two more children today. Russian artillery attack on the village of Druzhba, Toretsk community, Donetsk region. A girl born in 2007 and a boy born in 2013 died.”

Also, there is a missile hit in Chernihiv region, in the village of Honcharivske. Two women were killed, a cultural center, a school, residential buildings were damaged.

In this regard, the Head of state expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.