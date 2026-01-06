Russia strikes hit power facility in Kharkiv, 4 settlements in region - official

Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and four settlements in the Kharkiv region have been subjected to enemy strikes, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov has said.

According to him, a 58-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling in Kharkiv. The enemy attacked the the city with five missiles.

"Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, an energy facility and an apartment building were damaged; in the Kupyansk district, three private houses were damaged," he said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

It is noted that various types of weapons were actively used in the Kharkiv region, in particular, five multiple-launch rocket system missiles, one Geran-2 drone, one Molniya UAV and four drones, the type of which is being established.