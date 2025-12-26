US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tom Tillis, Jackie Rosen, John Barrasso, Chris Coons, Angus King, Jerry Moran, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen issued a statement condemning Russia’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine over the Christmas period. The statement was posted on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s website on Thursday.

"We condemn Russia’s brutal attacks on Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih waged on innocent Ukrainians as they convened to mark the birth of the Prince of Peace with their loved ones and in prayer. It bears repeating that President Zelenskyy agreed to a Christmas truce, but Putin declined, yet he directs soldiers to continue to commit brutal crimes of aggression on one of Christianity’s holiest days. Even for countries at war, there is a long history of Christmas ceasefires, including notably during World War I. Today’s decision by Putin to launch attacks rather than hold fire is a sobering reminder for us all: Putin is a ruthless murderer who has no interest in peace and cannot be trusted," the Senators said in a statement.