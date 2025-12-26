Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:01 26.12.2025

US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

1 min read
US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tom Tillis, Jackie Rosen, John Barrasso, Chris Coons, Angus King, Jerry Moran, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen issued a statement condemning Russia’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine over the Christmas period. The statement was posted on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s website on Thursday.

"We condemn Russia’s brutal attacks on Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih waged on innocent Ukrainians as they convened to mark the birth of the Prince of Peace with their loved ones and in prayer. It bears repeating that President Zelenskyy agreed to a Christmas truce, but Putin declined, yet he directs soldiers to continue to commit brutal crimes of aggression on one of Christianity’s holiest days. Even for countries at war, there is a long history of Christmas ceasefires, including notably during World War I. Today’s decision by Putin to launch attacks rather than hold fire is a sobering reminder for us all: Putin is a ruthless murderer who has no interest in peace and cannot be trusted," the Senators said in a statement.

Tags: #senate #russia #attacks #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:20 24.12.2025
Five people injured in Sumy region due to enemy attacks – authorities

Five people injured in Sumy region due to enemy attacks – authorities

16:35 24.12.2025
Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

10:38 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: After end of war, USA will gradually lift sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy: After end of war, USA will gradually lift sanctions on Russia

09:50 24.12.2025
Russia attacks Chernihiv region dozens of times, targets energy infrastructure – official

Russia attacks Chernihiv region dozens of times, targets energy infrastructure – official

14:01 23.12.2025
Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

11:31 23.12.2025
Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

10:58 23.12.2025
Nuclear plants throttle down after 9th combined Russian air attack on Ukraine

Nuclear plants throttle down after 9th combined Russian air attack on Ukraine

10:39 23.12.2025
Combined Russian attack knocks out power to several regions – Acting energy minster

Combined Russian attack knocks out power to several regions – Acting energy minster

10:36 23.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 650 drones, 3 dozen missiles and over three dozen missiles

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 650 drones, 3 dozen missiles and over three dozen missiles

10:17 23.12.2025
Energy facilities in western Ukraine hit hardest by Russian night attack — PM Svydyrenko

Energy facilities in western Ukraine hit hardest by Russian night attack — PM Svydyrenko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces agreement to meet with Trump 'in near future'

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

Russian attacks on Christmas Eve lead to additional power outages in several regions - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 131 UAVs overnight – Air Force

LATEST

Russia continues attacking Odesa ports overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

Mykolaiv region partially cuts off power due to Russian attack

Zelenskyy announces agreement to meet with Trump 'in near future'

Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

Zelenskyy discusses with PM of Norway next possible joint steps in conversation with USA

Zelenskyy announces further strengthening of combat units

UkrOboronProm announces selection of independent directors for six key enterprises

Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

Usyk tops updated ranking of boxers according to The Ring

AD
AD