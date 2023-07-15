Facts

12:36 15.07.2023

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said that the European Union will continue to weaken Russia through sanctions.

"Glad to discuss with our EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan about enforcement of EU sanctions against Russia and tackling circumvention. Coordination with our partners is crucial. We remain strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions," she said in Twitter on Saturday.

