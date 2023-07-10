Facts

Trump already has 24 hours to stop war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Donald Trump already had "24 hours" to stop the war.

In an interview with ABC News released on Sunday, July 9, Zelenskyy commented on Trump's claims that he could stop the war in 24 hours.

"The sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war and as I assume he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities," the Ukrainian president said.

"If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words to make us give up our territories, well, I think in this way Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes," Zelenskyy said, adding: "But we would not agree."

The President of Ukraine wanted to say to all Americans who are skeptical about the continuation of assistance and instead want to focus on domestic problems: "I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word 'enough,' well, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us."

