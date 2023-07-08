Ukraine, Turkey sign Memo of Understanding in strategic industries

As part of the working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Turkey, a Memorandum of Understanding in strategic industries was signed between the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, the President's Office press service said.

"The document is aimed at promoting cooperation in strategic industries and technologies between companies of Ukraine and the Republic of Türkiye and at supporting the implementation of existing and starting new projects in these areas," according to the statement.

It is indicated that the main areas of cooperation are the development of capacities and opportunities for manufacturing autonomous vehicles, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles; increasing the production of various types of UAVs; research and development in the field of autonomous systems, space and other technological sectors of strategic industries of the two countries.

The document was signed by Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

"The memorandum will contribute to the strengthening of partnership between the states and the development of technologies and industries of strategic importance," the ministry said.