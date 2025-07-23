Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Turkey and started its first bilateral meetings with the Turkish side in Ankara, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Interfax-Ukraine. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet in Istanbul later on Wednesday evening.

The agency's interlocutor stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has identified three items on the agenda of the Ukrainian negotiations: further exchange of prisoners of war, return of Ukrainian children and a meeting of leaders.

"The latter is the most important, since such a meeting could lead to a breakthrough in peace efforts and truly put an end to the killings," the source noted.

According to the source, the Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Turkey. It is ready to take significant steps towards peace and a complete ceasefire, but everything will depend on whether the Russian side is ready for a constructive approach.