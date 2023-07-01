AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 530 occupiers, five armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems and 26 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 01, 2023 approximately amount to about 228,870 people of military personnel (+530) people, 4,042 tanks (plus one) unit, 7,868 armored combat vehicles (plus five) units, 4,162 artillery systems (plus 35) units, 632 MLRS units (plus two) units, 389 units of air defense equipment, 315 aircraft units, 308 helicopters, 3,545 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 26), 1,261 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,794 motor vehicles and tankers (plus nine) units, and 580 units of special equipment (plus 11)," the message says.