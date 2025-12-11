Siversk remains under the control of the Defence Forces, the Operational Command Skhid (East) reports.

"On the Slovyansk axis, the town of Siversk remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Skhid command said on Facebook Thursday.

The enemy is reportedly attempting to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of adverse weather conditions, but most of these units are being destroyed before they reach their destination. Counter-sabotage operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue.

It was also reported that "Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the town, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the town."

Logistics remains challenging. "To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad," the message reads.

Earlier that day, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Vladimir Putin on the seizure of the town of Siversk.