Poroshenko congratulates AFU, calls on authorities to direct all possible resources to defense needs

MP and leader of the European Solidarity party thanked Ukrainian service members on Armed Forces Day and called on the authorities to redirect all possible resources from non-targeted spending to defense needs.

"The Ukrainian authorities must adopt ... a budget for a country at war. A budget that has room for our own developments to protect Ukrainian skies. A budget that doesn't include a marathon or salary increases for security forces, but rather funding for those Putin, without exaggeration, fears most – the Armed Forces," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He said that on this day he remembers everyone he met at the front, in frontline cities, and in underground hospitals, noting that "each such meeting is like a separate chapter in the modern history of Ukraine, one that is bleeding, but continues to fight."

"This year, we've again and again delivered armor, drones, vehicles, communications equipment, thermal imaging cameras, Ai-Petri PDTR systems, protection against enemy FPV, mobile workshops, washing and shower systems, armored medevacs, sawmills, ATVs, charging stations, and other electronics to the front. We remember the muddy roads, the equipment we handed over under fire, the tired eyes, but the heartfelt and warm conversations. And these conversations contain enough dignity for an entire country. Thank you to everyone. We remember everyone. We believe in everyone. And we always stand by each other," Poroshenko wrote.

As reported, the European Solidarity party faction in the Verkhovna Rada called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the 2026 state budget passed by parliament due to its failure to provide for military payments. According to faction co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko, the political party proposed reducing spending on rear services and government agencies and redirecting them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and found an additional UAH 68 billion in the budget for this purpose.