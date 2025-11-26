Interfax-Ukraine
AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

On the night of November 26, 2025, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck, among other things, the VNIIR-Progress plant for the production of navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles, located in Cheboksary, the Chuvashia Republic (Russia), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"A hit was recorded on the territory of the enterprise with a subsequent fire at the facility… The extent of the damage is being clarified," the telegram message says.

The VNIIR-Progress plant is engaged in the production of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receivers and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS and Galileo satellite systems, in particular, Comet-type modules used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Caliber missiles, and UMPK (Unified Gliding and Correction Modules) for aerial bombs.

In addition, Ukrainian drones in the Vasylivka (temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia region) hit the command post of one of the units of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in Mariupol, brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianets in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region, as well as the place of accumulation of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff said.

