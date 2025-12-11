Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

As of today, the actual strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the potential agreement is 800,000 troops; this point has been sufficiently refined, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There were different figures in the documents. By the way, remember in 2022 they wanted a limit of 40,000 or 50,000? Today, the document contains the actual size of the current army, which was agreed upon with the military – 800,000 troops. I believe we have sufficiently finalized this point," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

Furthermore, speaking about the territory of Donetsk region, the president noted that he had heard all the proposals from the American side, and, through them, from the Russian side, and "he said that this is definitely not in Ukraine's interests, but it is necessary to continue the conversation and try to find answers to all questions so that everything will be more adequate."

According to the president, if one side withdraws 5 or 10 kilometers, the other must do the same.

"If you believe that a 'free economic zone' or so-called demilitarized zone should exist, thrive, and develop, and if only civilians, police, and so on, are allowed to be present there, then the question arises: if some troops must withdraw while others remain where they are, then what exactly will prevent these other troops, that is, Russian troops, from advancing further? Or from infiltrating the 'free economic zone' under the guise of 'civilians' and taking control of it?" he emphasized.

The head of state noted that this is all very serious, and it's not a given that Ukraine will accept it. He said that when it comes to compromise, it must be a "fair compromise."