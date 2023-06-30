Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings on internal and foreign policy on Friday.

"Held several meaningful preparatory meetings today, both regarding the internal context in our state, relevant domestic events, and international events. A very fundamental period of foreign policy is beginning," he said in a video address on Friday.

"This is a work for the expansion of the world, through the expansion of our security capabilities, our alliances and cooperation. The next weeks will be extremely active and the positions of our state are clearly defined. All our officials know what to do," Zelenskyy said.