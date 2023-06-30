Facts

19:59 30.06.2023

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings on internal and foreign policy on Friday.

"Held several meaningful preparatory meetings today, both regarding the internal context in our state, relevant domestic events, and international events. A very fundamental period of foreign policy is beginning," he said in a video address on Friday.

"This is a work for the expansion of the world, through the expansion of our security capabilities, our alliances and cooperation. The next weeks will be extremely active and the positions of our state are clearly defined. All our officials know what to do," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

13:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

09:26 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

18:39 29.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

14:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

10:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

10:10 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

14:47 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

09:41 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

09:21 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

LATEST

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD