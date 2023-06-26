Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with United States President Joseph Biden to discuss the frontline hostilities and the processes in Russia.

"A positive and inspiring conversation. We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored," Zelenskyy said in a video address on June 25.

"I thanked the President of the United States for the unflagging support of Ukraine, especially for Patriots. It is important to further increase Ukraine's capabilities to protect our skies. In this context, I also thanked him for the support of the fighter jet coalition," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, they also "discussed further expansion of defense cooperation, with an emphasis on long-range weapons. I am grateful for the readiness of the United States and the American people to stand side by side with Ukraine until the full liberation of all our territories within internationally recognized borders."

"We coordinated our positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, discussed further work on the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit," he said.