Russians shelling at residential quarters of Kherson, one person killed – regional authorities

On Tuesday morning, Russian occupiers shelled residential quarters of Kherson, according to preliminary information, a 27-year-old man was killed, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"This morning, the occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson. Enemy artillery strikes fell on civilian objects: houses, a kindergarten, an educational institution and a service station. According to preliminary information, a 27-year-old man was killed due to the shelling," he said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the occupiers fired at the ambulance brigade, which was sent to help the residents of Kherson. There are no casualties among medical workers.