Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Ukraine has received a response from Hungary to its legislative proposals regarding the education of the Hungarian national minority. Approaches and implementation mechanisms are currently being developed and discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

"The Hungarian side’s response to the materials sent by the Ukrainian side regarding the proposal regarding education for the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine was received by note verbale from the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine on November 11, 2025, and forwarded to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine for appropriate consideration," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In response to the inquiry, the Ministry of Education noted that expert consultations are currently ongoing between the parties, during which a detailed discussion of approaches and possible mechanisms for implementing the relevant proposals is underway.

"Further processing of the materials and proposals provided by the Hungarian side is also ongoing, taking into account the need for their comprehensive analysis, coordination of positions, and compliance with the requirements of current Ukrainian legislation," the department added.

In particular, it is reported that, within the framework of existing interdepartmental communications, work is continuing to clarify certain aspects of the materials provided and the approaches proposed by the Hungarian side.

"These issues are being worked on continuously, taking into account the positions of interested government agencies, as well as the need to ensure consistency with current educational regulations," the response states.

The Ministry of Education explained that the consultation process involves a comparative analysis of the proposals received, their legal assessment, and the development of possible implementation options that comply with government policies on ensuring the rights of national minorities.

"Certain aspects requiring further study or clarification are currently undergoing internal approval, and therefore work continues," the ministry stated.

At the same time, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Education clarified the essence of the Hungarian side’s response or what specific points were agreed upon.