We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: Telegram @Юлія Свириденко | Премʼєр-міністр України

On December 11, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a regular meeting of the energy headquarters, following which she reported on the possibility of reducing the duration of power outages to consumers by the nearest weekend.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian government, the meeting was attended by relevant ministries, management of energy companies, market regulators and people’s deputies. During it, the head of government heard reports on the state of the energy system and coordinated actions to ensure the necessary fuel and equipment reserves, increase generation, protect energy facilities and provide consumers with electricity.

"We paid special attention to connecting cogeneration plants to the general network. The government adopted relevant decisions last week. Distributed generation facilities should be fully operational, which will help fill the electricity deficit in the network. We instructed all ministries and regional military administrations to ensure the availability of alternative power sources for all life support facilities. Our goal is for people to have light. We expect a reduction in the duration of outages this weekend," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following the meeting. She said that she is monitoring the implementation of the government’s decision to review the list of critical infrastructure and expects all regional administrations to actually optimize electricity consumption in the regions.