Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 11.12.2025

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

2 min read
We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko
Photo: Telegram @Юлія Свириденко | Премʼєр-міністр України

On December 11, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a regular meeting of the energy headquarters, following which she reported on the possibility of reducing the duration of power outages to consumers by the nearest weekend.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian government, the meeting was attended by relevant ministries, management of energy companies, market regulators and people’s deputies. During it, the head of government heard reports on the state of the energy system and coordinated actions to ensure the necessary fuel and equipment reserves, increase generation, protect energy facilities and provide consumers with electricity.

"We paid special attention to connecting cogeneration plants to the general network. The government adopted relevant decisions last week. Distributed generation facilities should be fully operational, which will help fill the electricity deficit in the network. We instructed all ministries and regional military administrations to ensure the availability of alternative power sources for all life support facilities. Our goal is for people to have light. We expect a reduction in the duration of outages this weekend," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following the meeting. She said that she is monitoring the implementation of the government’s decision to review the list of critical infrastructure and expects all regional administrations to actually optimize electricity consumption in the regions.

Tags: #power_outages

MORE ABOUT

10:33 04.12.2025
Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

11:42 27.11.2025
Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

11:27 27.10.2025
Russian attacks cause power outages in several regions, stabilization cuts introduced – Ukrenergo

Russian attacks cause power outages in several regions, stabilization cuts introduced – Ukrenergo

18:50 15.10.2025
Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

12:45 08.11.2024
Govt exempts less than 1% of Kyivstar network from power outage

Govt exempts less than 1% of Kyivstar network from power outage

14:04 19.09.2024
Power outages in Ukraine to last from 4 to 18 hours daily in winter – UN human rights monitors report

Power outages in Ukraine to last from 4 to 18 hours daily in winter – UN human rights monitors report

18:26 10.07.2024
Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

10:22 04.07.2024
Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

18:09 03.07.2024
Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

17:54 01.07.2024
Power outage schedules to be in effect all day on Tuesday – DTEK

Power outage schedules to be in effect all day on Tuesday – DTEK

HOT NEWS

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

LATEST

Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine

Kolomoisky alleges ‘Ukrainian trace’ in assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel

Group of children returned from Kherson temporarily occupied territory

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

PHU Lechmar fulfills main arms supply obligations to Border service

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

EU leaders to decide on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-27 - Merz

AD
AD