Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 11.12.2025

Kolomoisky alleges ‘Ukrainian trace’ in assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel

1 min read
Photo: screenshot

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky claimed there was a "Ukrainian trace" in the assassination attempt on Tymur Mindich, a defendant in the Midas case who left for Israel ahead of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searches.

"Well, it’s a direct [trace]. What if a person received a weapon at the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which was then confiscated?" he told reporters before the courtroom hearing.

According to Kolomoisky, one of the attackers confessed to this. The businessman stated that both arrived in Israel as Ukrainian citizens seeking temporary protection, after which they were allegedly recruited at the Ukrainian embassy.

Kolomoisky stated that the Israeli Internal Security Service is handling the case.

Earlier, Kolomoisky reported that an assassination attempt had been made on Tymur Mindich, who had left for Israel.

"Have you heard the news about Mindich? There was an assassination attempt on him on November 28. An assassination attempt in Israel. It was an attempted murder, and the criminals have been arrested. They wounded a housekeeper. They mistook it for a neighboring house," he told reporters.

The court hearing is being broadcast on the YouTube "Channel 5."

