Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 11.12.2025

Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the Peace Light of Bethlehem from the scout organizations of Ukraine. The light will then be passed on to defenders, hospitals, schools, churches, and rescue workers.

“Every year, we receive the Peace Light of Bethlehem from Ukraine’s scout organizations, and today we continued this tradition. It is an important symbol of goodness and unity, one that carries special meaning now. From here, the light will be passed on to our defenders, to hospitals, schools, churches, and emergency responders,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday following a meeting with children.

According to the website of the President’s Office, the meeting was attended by representatives of the all-Ukrainian youth public organization "National Organization of Scouts of Ukraine," the youth organization "Plast - National Scout Organization of Ukraine," and the public organization "Association of Guides of Ukraine."

The President expressed gratitude to the Scout community for their service and assistance to our people here in Ukraine and abroad. "Thank you for this warmth. This warmth and light, which our people so desperately need. And we understand: in every sense of the word, light is sorely needed today. Thank you for warming us all, from our heroic soldiers to every individual, every family. We want victory and peace, and I wish this for you – for the entire Scout movement," the head of state said.

The children reportedly spoke about how they help people forced to flee their homes, raise funds to support soldiers, and promote Ukrainian culture worldwide.

They will later hand over the Bethlehem Peace Flame to Ukrainian defenders. They will also take it to hospitals, including the Okhmatdet Children’s Hospital, schools, churches, and rescue workers.

Tags: #bethlehem

MORE ABOUT

17:13 14.12.2022
Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

12:34 19.12.2020
Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

15:39 19.12.2015
Ukrainian scouts hand Peace Light of Bethlehem to Ukrainian president

Ukrainian scouts hand Peace Light of Bethlehem to Ukrainian president

HOT NEWS

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

LATEST

Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

Kolomoisky alleges ‘Ukrainian trace’ in assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel

Group of children returned from Kherson temporarily occupied territory

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

PHU Lechmar fulfills main arms supply obligations to Border service

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

EU leaders to decide on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-27 - Merz

AD
AD