Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the Peace Light of Bethlehem from the scout organizations of Ukraine. The light will then be passed on to defenders, hospitals, schools, churches, and rescue workers.

“Every year, we receive the Peace Light of Bethlehem from Ukraine’s scout organizations, and today we continued this tradition. It is an important symbol of goodness and unity, one that carries special meaning now. From here, the light will be passed on to our defenders, to hospitals, schools, churches, and emergency responders,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday following a meeting with children.

According to the website of the President’s Office, the meeting was attended by representatives of the all-Ukrainian youth public organization "National Organization of Scouts of Ukraine," the youth organization "Plast - National Scout Organization of Ukraine," and the public organization "Association of Guides of Ukraine."

The President expressed gratitude to the Scout community for their service and assistance to our people here in Ukraine and abroad. "Thank you for this warmth. This warmth and light, which our people so desperately need. And we understand: in every sense of the word, light is sorely needed today. Thank you for warming us all, from our heroic soldiers to every individual, every family. We want victory and peace, and I wish this for you – for the entire Scout movement," the head of state said.

The children reportedly spoke about how they help people forced to flee their homes, raise funds to support soldiers, and promote Ukrainian culture worldwide.

They will later hand over the Bethlehem Peace Flame to Ukrainian defenders. They will also take it to hospitals, including the Okhmatdet Children’s Hospital, schools, churches, and rescue workers.