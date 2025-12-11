PHU Lechmar fulfills main arms supply obligations to Border service

The Polish company PHU Lechmar reports that today the main part of the obligations under the contract with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for the supply of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already been fulfilled with the remaining deliveries are continuing as planned.

At the same time, the company emphasizes that information on the number of weapons and ammunition supplied is classified and its disclosure may pose a threat to national security. "We have always sought to minimize our public communication given the sensitivity of the topic of defense procurement. Because without timely and uninterrupted supplies, the Ukrainian military risks being left without critically important weapons, and the spread of groundless accusations negatively affects the timeliness of the supply of defense goods for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Lechmar spokeswoman Karolina Syudyla said.

She emphasized that the company works in accordance with existing contracts, adhering to all requirements and procedures. "We understand the high public interest in the efficiency of the use of funds. But in war conditions, it is especially important to pay attention to the information disseminated in the media, because Russia actively uses such topics to create distrust and destabilize. Our common task is to make deliveries on time and not provide the aggressor country with unnecessary information," Syudyla added.

As reported, in March, the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko called the topic of UAH 23 billion delegated to the State Border Service of Ukraine for the purchase of ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as regarding supplies and suppliers, manipulative. According to him, out of the receivables of UAH 26.5 billion, 23 billion is a delegation for the purchase at the end of November 2024, payment under the contracts was made at the end of December 2024, the delivery dates have not been met and are scheduled for the year. That is, for the amount of UAH 23 billion. There are currently no overdue receivables. "The remaining amount of receivables relates to previous procurement and the delivery dates for some of the funds have not yet been met," the representative of the State Border Service said.

Demchenko added that the State Border Service constantly monitors the status of repayment of receivables and provides claims work in case of violation of contractual obligations by counterparties.

In turn, Member of Parliament from the Holos party Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is sending another UAH 78 billion for the purchase of ammunition for the State Border Service of Ukraine to the intermediary company PHU Lechmar. "Remember how you were all indignant about the UAH 23 billion that went to the border guards and then to the Polish intermediary company PHU Lechmar?... In February of this year, the Ministry of Defense again voluntarily allocated UAH 78 billion for the purchase of ammunition for the Border Guards," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Zheleznyak added that UAH 52 billion were sent to this company for the entire year 2024, redirected from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the State Border Guard Service.

Later, in April, PHU Lechmar reported on Tuesday about the successful delivery of another batch of ammunition and weapons under a contract for UAH 23 billion concluded with the State Border Guard Service, namely - 152 and 122 mm caliber shells, shells for multiple launch rocket systems and 120 mm mines.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also commented on the delivery of another batch of ammunition and weapons from PHU Lechmar: "We inform you as much as possible: we continue the work and do not hide it - because the means purchased by the State Border Guard Service, first of all, are not just seen by Ukrainian soldiers, but are already used on the front line. And most importantly, the Russian invaders feel them."