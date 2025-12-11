Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:52 11.12.2025

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

2 min read
Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

First Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko has emphasized that the issue of holding elections in Ukraine requires serious discussion with the participation of all branches of government and the public, because first it is necessary to develop an appropriate legislative framework.

"Currently, there are no legislative initiatives, no drafts, or even drafts of such legislation. We need to work on it if we want it to appear. And it is obvious that such things should undergo a fairly serious discussion in parliament with representatives of various social movements and public organizations. Of course, the government should also participate in this. Accordingly, in order to start such a process, we need to all sit down together, discuss and understand where we can move further in parliament, developing this legislation," Korniyenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine does not hold elections "not because of a good life."

"If there is a need for us to provide a legislative framework, we will provide it. But it is clear that it is impossible to act without a security framework, which, again, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy correctly indicated, should be provided by partners, primarily the United States and our European colleagues... Unfortunately, now we cannot guarantee security on election day and campaigning on a very significant part of the territory. These are our front-line villages, towns near the front line," he said.

Korniyenko added that there are also questions about voters abroad, military personnel at the front, and internally displaced persons. "Several hundred thousand voters - we cannot neglect them and we must create conditions for them to express their will," Korniyenko said.

As reported, earlier, on December 9, US President Donald Trump emphasized the need to hold presidential elections in Ukraine, noting that "They haven't had elections for a long time... It's time to organize them." In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was asking the United States and Europe to provide security for the elections, after which Ukraine would be ready to hold them within 60–90 days. He stressed readiness for the vote, but noted that this required security and a legislative basis for legitimacy. Zelensky also spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, and said he expected their vision on the possibility of holding elections during martial law.

