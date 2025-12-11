Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

A patrol policeman was injured in an explosion of an unidentified device in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on Thursday, the National Police told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A patrol policeman was injured as a result of the explosion," the National Police noted, adding that the Security Service of Ukraine will continue to investigate the incident.

As earlier reported with reference to the Kyiv police, one person died and another was injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

"Investigative and operational groups, forensic experts, explosives technicians and dog handlers are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified," the report says.