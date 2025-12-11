Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:33 11.12.2025

Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

1 min read
Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

A patrol policeman was injured in an explosion of an unidentified device in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on Thursday, the National Police told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A patrol policeman was injured as a result of the explosion," the National Police noted, adding that the Security Service of Ukraine will continue to investigate the incident.

As earlier reported with reference to the Kyiv police, one person died and another was injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

"Investigative and operational groups, forensic experts, explosives technicians and dog handlers are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified," the report says.

Tags: #explosion

MORE ABOUT

19:47 10.12.2025
SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

20:31 03.12.2025
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

20:32 21.11.2025
Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

16:22 21.11.2025
Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

17:58 03.11.2025
Two men killed, another injured in drone explosion in Chernihiv region – media

Two men killed, another injured in drone explosion in Chernihiv region – media

17:36 30.10.2025
Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

19:27 08.10.2025
Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

18:23 15.09.2025
Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

14:54 15.09.2025
Woman killed, man injured in Kyiv region blast

Woman killed, man injured in Kyiv region blast

12:07 27.08.2025
Explosion rocks Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline in Russia

Explosion rocks Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline in Russia

HOT NEWS

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

LATEST

Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine

Kolomoisky alleges ‘Ukrainian trace’ in assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel

Group of children returned from Kherson temporarily occupied territory

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

PHU Lechmar fulfills main arms supply obligations to Border service

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

EU leaders to decide on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-27 - Merz

AD
AD