Facts
13:32 11.12.2025

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

Photo: https://me.gov.ua

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has added the Nosivka Industrial Park (Chernihiv region), covering 14.1651 hectares, to the Register of Industrial Parks. The initiative to create the park came from the Nosivka City Council, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry's website, the park has been established for a 30-year period. Approximately 700 new jobs are expected to be created in the processing industry. The project's initiator plans to attract nearly UAH 716 million from various sources to support the park's development.

The park's development concept provides for the use of the initiator's own investments, funding from the management company, state incentives, private financing, investments from future park participants, and contributions from other entities.

To launch the project, the Nosivka City Council plans to allocate UAH 500,000 of its own funds.

The Nosivka Industrial Park will host enterprises involved in food production, alternative energy, and scientific and technical activities.

As reported earlier, citing Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky, the Nosivka City Council has already signed an agreement with the local private enterprise Teplychne for the creation and development of the industrial park. The site will include facilities for producing jams and compotes.

"We are moving away from a raw-material model: what is grown on Ukrainian soil must be processed in Ukraine. Creating a park in Chernihiv region is a step in this direction. It is not only an opportunity to create new jobs for the community but also a chance to strengthen the country's export potential with high value-added finished products," Deputy Economy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ said, as quoted in the release.

The Ministry of Economy noted that 114 industrial parks are currently listed in the national register.

