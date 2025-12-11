SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in Ukraine has filed a claim with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare the assets registered in the name of the head of the customs post of the Zakarpattia Customs and his relatives unfounded and to recover them as state revenue.

"Based on the materials of the NACP [the National Agency on Corruption Prevention] and evidence independently obtained by the SAPO prosecutor, it was established that during 2022–2023, the defendant acquired assets for a total amount of over UAH 4 million," the SAPO said on Telegram on Thursday.

In particular, these are: a 2018 Skoda Octavia car registered in the name of an official; UAH 727,000 in cash, which he declared in 2023, an apartment in one of the new buildings of the city of Uzhgorod and a car "LEXUS RX 200T," 2016 model, which were purchased at prices below market prices and registered in the name of close persons.

An analysis of the income and expenses of the official and his family members established the impossibility of acquiring these assets at the expense of legal income. In view of this, the SAPO prosecutor appealed to the court in the interests of the state with a claim to recognize these assets as unfounded and recover their value to the state's income.

The High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the prosecutor, imposed an arrest on one of the cars and the apartment, which are the subject of the dispute, in order to secure the claim.

The progress and results of the consideration of the civil case will be reported additionally.