Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 11.12.2025

Group of children returned from Kherson temporarily occupied territory

2 min read
A group of children managed to return from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The children are 4 to 16 years old. Together with them, an adult who has the status of a child deprived of parental care was evacuated," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Thursday, without specifying the number of returned children.

According to him, the children went through threats, pressure and requests for "re-education", but now they receive the necessary psychological, medical and social support.

“The return took place within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the hard work of Save Ukraine," Prokudin said.

This year, 270 children were returned from the temporarily occupied communities of Kherson region.

As reported, as of December 9, as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA managed to return 1,898 children, of which 612 - from the beginning of 2025.

On December 6, Prokudin announced that since the beginning of the year, it was possible to return 265 children from Kherson region, who were held by the Russian occupiers.

