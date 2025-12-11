Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 11.12.2025

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

1 min read
On the night of December 11, Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles.

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 154 air attack vehicles, including 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 151 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

The main direction of the strike was Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region. The Odessa region and front-line territories were also attacked.

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 85 air targets: 83 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera types (other types of UAVs); 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Some 69 strike UAVs and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile were recorded hitting 34 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

