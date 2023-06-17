Ukraine seizes initiative, while Russia defends itself, but weapons with range of up to 200 km needed to win – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian troops are seizing the initiative at the front, but to achieve victory, weapons are needed that can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 200 km, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said, the press service of the ministry has reported.

"All our military plans are being implemented in accordance with estimates. The main thing in modern warfare is mastery of the situation to know the enemy's position, as well as to be able to deliver high-precision strikes over long distances. That is, to have weapons that can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 200 km," the deputy minister said.

He also added that Ukraine is on its way to obtaining aircraft that will primarily protect the Ukrainian skies from Russian ballistic and other missiles.

"More than a year of war has passed and we are confident that we will defeat the Russian invaders, together with our partners who provide us with everything we need," Havrylov said.