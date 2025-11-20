Poland to purchase weapons for Ukraine worth $100 mln – FM Sikorsky

As part of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, Poland will allocate $100 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. The purchases will be financed from the budget of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the head of the ministry, Radosław Sikorski.

"The security of Europe will be increased or decreased as a result of how this war ends," Sikorski emphasized, Polsat News reports.

As reported, the initiative to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine appeared after the US administration refused to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv for free. In August, four packages of American weapons were prepared for a total amount of about $2 billion. Financing was provided by Germany, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

On August 15, at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, and Iceland announced their decision to join the program to finance Ukrainian defense orders under NATO’s Priority Ukraine Needs List (PURL) initiative. On October 23, Spain announced its agreement to join the PURL project in response to another criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding Spain’s reluctance to increase military spending.