Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the military command the use of domestic long-range weapons.

"Ukrainian long-range weapons are becoming noticeably better, we are constantly working on this and have already provided many different opportunities for production, the necessary finances, all the necessary support. We must also significantly scale up the use. We have clear plans for this in the coming months. Everything must be implemented," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He also discussed with the military on issues related to production, supplies to the army, and crew training.

"The task now is to be much more active in everything related to the preparation and implementation of long-range sanctions against Russia. The more effective Ukraine is in long-range sanctions, the faster we will be able to achieve peace," the president said.