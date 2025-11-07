Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 07.11.2025

Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

Ukraine restores a full-fledged mechanism for exporting its own weapons. This is a new stage – from production "for itself" to controlled sales to partners in order to attract funds to its own defense industry.

This was stated at a meeting with journalists on Thursday by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and President’s Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin. Acting Head of the State Service for Export Control Oleh Tsilvik and Executive Director of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry Ihor Fedirko were also present at the meeting, which was dedicated to controlled arms exports.

As explained by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the procedure remains simple and transparent: if a company meets the defined eligibility criteria for export and has excess production capacity not required by the Security and Defense Forces, it may submit an export application to the State Service for Export Control. Within 90 days, the SSEC verifies all data and issues the permit.

Speaking about the definition of "excess," Umerov noted that the SSEC submits an interagency request; the Ministry of Defense consolidates the needs; and decisions/recommendations are made collectively at the Military-Technical Cooperation Interagency Commission, with the involvement of all Security and Defense Forces.

In turn, Kamyshin emphasized that private manufacturers are not required to work through state special exporters: a producer may use the services of a state special exporter, a private special exporter, or obtain its own export authorization – either by becoming a resident of Defense City (within 7-12 days) or through a separate Cabinet of Ministers decision for a specific manufacturer (which may take up to a year).

Export authorization is issued after approval by the State Service for Export Control and the Interagency Commission under the NSDC. Umerov assured that this provides a dual level of oversight – technical and security.

Thus, as the NSDC Secretary stressed, the state maintains full control over the end user of the weapons. The NSDC formulates and updates a comprehensive list of countries to which Ukrainian weapons exports are permitted. The first to be included are countries with which Ukraine has signed security agreements.

Umerov emphasized that thereafter, no unit of exported equipment may be resold without Ukraine’s knowledge – post-export control applies, including the involvement of intelligence services.

"The priority is the front. If the Armed Forces urgently need this weapon, an export permit may be suspended or revoked. Security and the needs of the military will always take precedence over any export contracts," he said.

