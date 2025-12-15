Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 15.12.2025

One of first offices for arms exports to be opened in Berlin – Zelenskyy

One of the first offices that will deal with arms exports and joint Ukrainian-German production projects will be opened in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

"There are practical results. And it is in Berlin that we are preparing one of the first offices that will deal with arms exports and joint production projects with your country, with Germany," Zelenskyy said, the press service of the President's Office reported on Monday.

According to him, "Germany is one of our largest trading partners in Europe, and it will remain so in the future."

"This is one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian government – to attract more companies, more contracts with Germany. This unites not only our and German economies, but also creates the basis for even greater interaction within the European Union, because one way or another it attracts neighbors," the president said.

Tags: #weapons #berlin #office

