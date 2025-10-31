Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 31.10.2025

In 2026 we plan to increase use of domestic weapons on the front - Chernev

1 min read
In 2026 we plan to increase use of domestic weapons on the front - Chernev

Next year we plan to increase the use of Ukrainian weapons on the battlefield, said head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev (the Servant of the People faction).

"Today, we are using about 40% of our weapons on the front line in this war ... and about 60% ... weapons from our partners, not only the United States, but also European ... Our plan for next year is to increase the share of Ukrainian weapons on the battlefield to 50%," Chernev said on the air of a national telethon on Friday.

Tags: #chernev #weapons

MORE ABOUT

21:29 17.10.2025
Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

20:11 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

14:09 07.10.2025
Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

09:53 07.10.2025
USTomahawk missile saga may last several months - Rada delegation head to NATO PA

USTomahawk missile saga may last several months - Rada delegation head to NATO PA

15:12 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

13:11 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: 'Weapons' export program must be launched by year end

Zelenskyy: 'Weapons' export program must be launched by year end

18:11 03.10.2025
US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

15:29 03.10.2025
US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

16:43 27.09.2025
Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

09:10 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy meets Kellogg before UNGA in New York, discusses supply of weapons

Zelenskyy meets Kellogg before UNGA in New York, discusses supply of weapons

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

AD
AD