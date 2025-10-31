In 2026 we plan to increase use of domestic weapons on the front - Chernev

Next year we plan to increase the use of Ukrainian weapons on the battlefield, said head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev (the Servant of the People faction).

"Today, we are using about 40% of our weapons on the front line in this war ... and about 60% ... weapons from our partners, not only the United States, but also European ... Our plan for next year is to increase the share of Ukrainian weapons on the battlefield to 50%," Chernev said on the air of a national telethon on Friday.