21:03 03.11.2025

Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

This year, Ukraine will open arms sales offices in Berlin and Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"We're opening two export capitals. You know, this is co-production and the export we discussed of the weapons we can afford to sell, so we can have additional funds for our domestic production of scarce items we lack the funds for," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Monday.

According to the president, the opening of the first two representative offices was decided not only by the companies involved in the co-production, but also by the countries.

"The first two capitals—Berlin and Copenhagen—are our representative offices. This will happen this year," the president added.

