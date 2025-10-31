Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 31.10.2025

Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on foreign policy work for the next week, in particular weapons for Ukraine.

"Today I held several meetings on foreign policy activity for the next week. This concerns weapons for Ukraine, finances and our joint political results in Ukraine's relations with the European Union," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

"We are working to bring good news to Ukraine, and I am sure it will," he said.

