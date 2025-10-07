Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal hs demonstrated the capabilities of Ukrainian weapons production and called on partner states to invest in its further development.

"Together with the team, we presented the capabilities of Ukrainian weapons production to Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginenė, NATO representatives and other distinguished foreign guests. Among them were Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Finance Morten Bødskov, and State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense Andreas Flam," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Shmyhal, the foreign guests saw "ready-made solutions that strike the enemy at the front and in the rear. Our manufacturers presented their own products, which can be produced in partner countries tomorrow within the framework of the Build with Ukraine program."

"Drones, ammunition, missiles, robots, artillery and armored vehicles are what we are producing now and what we are ready to produce together with partners. We call on partner states to invest in building the arsenal of the free world. Build together with Ukraine. Ukraine's weapons are the weapons of the free world," Shmyhal said.