Facts

15:42 16.06.2023

Occupiers again shell Kherson, casualties reported – local authorities

1 min read

Russian occupation forces have shelled Kherson, there are casualties among the civilians, First Deputy Head of Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky has said.

"The forces of the terrorist Russian Federation have once again shelled Kherson. Regrettably, there are casualties. The terrorists again shelled housing and healthcare infrastructure," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He did not specify the number of casualties.

Tags: #kherson

