Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:32 02.01.2026

Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page/

Kherson combined heat and power plant (CHPP) cannot operate normally due to strikes by the Russian aggressors, of which there have been more than 10 since the beginning of the year alone, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"Kherson CHPP is again under Russian fire — artillery and drones. More than 10 targeted strikes in the first two days of this year. This morning — another attack. Four hits," wrote Koretsky on Facebook.

According to him, the company’s specialists are working on-site as much as possible: assessing the extent of the damage and planning further actions.

Koretsky emphasized that due to the strikes, Kherson CHP can no longer operate normally, so Naftogaz is coordinating with local authorities to provide heat to city residents as quickly as possible.

"We are exploring different options. For us, it is essential to protect people and respond quickly even under such conditions," the company head said.

He added that Naftogaz has already delivered 1,000 electric heaters to city residents and plans to provide another 1,500 heaters with gas cylinders.

