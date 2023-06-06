Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kyiv on country's transformation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held on Monday "a lengthy and very meaningful meeting on the transformation of our country, our life now and after the victory."

"Objectively, there are fundamental security, economic, energy, technological, and simply human issues that require full and effective answers. These answers will determine what Ukraine will be like and what life will be like for Ukrainian children when they become adults and inherit the state from the current generations. A strong state, a free state, a modern state, a state pleasant to live in," he said in a video message on Monday.

According to him, "we are laying the foundation for this now."

"For example, today the government, the Office, and the National Security and Defense Council discussed the energy sector and agricultural production in a broad sense. Not only restoring what Ukraine had, but developing and expanding it, taking into account Ukraine's global role for the food and energy security of Europe and the world. We will present all these details. It will be thorough," Zelenskyy said.