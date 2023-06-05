Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warns that the Russian occupation troops will intensify their information and psychological operations.

According to the Telegram channel of the Strategic Communications Department of Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Telegram channels and social networks plan to increase the dissemination of unreliable information about the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as enemy formations.

"In order to demoralize Ukrainians and mislead the community (including their own population), Russian propagandists will spread false information about the counteroffensive, its directions and the losses of the Ukrainian army. Even if there is no counteroffensive. For this, old videos and photos have been prepared that show the damaged equipment, the dead and prisoners. As well as other fake materials," the message says.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that reliable information can only be obtained from operational reports of the General Staff, strategic communications structures, and from certain official speakers of the Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.