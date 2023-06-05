Facts

14:52 05.06.2023

Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

1 min read

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warns that the Russian occupation troops will intensify their information and psychological operations.

According to the Telegram channel of the Strategic Communications Department of Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Telegram channels and social networks plan to increase the dissemination of unreliable information about the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as enemy formations.

"In order to demoralize Ukrainians and mislead the community (including their own population), Russian propagandists will spread false information about the counteroffensive, its directions and the losses of the Ukrainian army. Even if there is no counteroffensive. For this, old videos and photos have been prepared that show the damaged equipment, the dead and prisoners. As well as other fake materials," the message says.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that reliable information can only be obtained from operational reports of the General Staff, strategic communications structures, and from certain official speakers of the Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #afu #occupation #communications

MORE ABOUT

13:42 25.05.2023
AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

09:47 25.05.2023
AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

10:32 18.05.2023
AFU eliminates 510 occupiers, 32 artillery systems, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 510 occupiers, 32 artillery systems, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles over day – General Staff

20:41 15.05.2023
Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

11:07 11.05.2023
Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

13:51 08.05.2023
AFU destroy 540 invaders, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 42 UAVs over day

AFU destroy 540 invaders, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 42 UAVs over day

19:30 04.05.2023
Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

11:26 04.05.2023
AFU kills 650 occupiers, five tanks, 16 artillery systems, four units of air defense, 18 UAVs over day

AFU kills 650 occupiers, five tanks, 16 artillery systems, four units of air defense, 18 UAVs over day

09:26 04.05.2023
AFU Air Forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed-136/131 launched by enemy on May 4 night

AFU Air Forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed-136/131 launched by enemy on May 4 night

12:56 01.05.2023
AFU Navy eliminates ten occupiers, two enemy mortars in past day

AFU Navy eliminates ten occupiers, two enemy mortars in past day

AD

HOT NEWS

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

LATEST

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

AD
AD
AD
AD