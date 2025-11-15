Defense forces cut enemy logistical routes on approaches to Pokrovsk – AFU 7th Corps

Defense forces cut enemy logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk in Donbas, the Seventh Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) said on Saturday.

"As a result of the airstrike, the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk was destroyed. Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk with light equipment," the corps said on the Telegram channel.

In other areas, the Ukrainian military is erecting additional engineering barriers. At the same time, "the command of the occupation forces is sending suicide bombers to clear these barriers," the AFU Seventh Corps said.