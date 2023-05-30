Facts

19:56 30.05.2023

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks in Washington on June 8 on assistance to Ukraine, strengthening energy security and climate issues.

"Building on their recent engagements, the two leaders will review a range of global issues, including their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, as well as further action to bolster energy security and address the climate crisis," the White House said in a press release, distributed on Tuesday.

The U.S. President and the British Prime Minister will discuss efforts to continue strengthening their economic relationship as the countries "confront shared economic and national security challenges."

Tags: #usa #ukraine #britain #leaders

