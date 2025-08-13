Rutte thanks Trump for his leadership in achieving peace: Ball is now in Putin’s court

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said following a joint teleconference between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that the parties were "united in pushing to end to this terrible war against Ukraine & achieve just and lasting peace."

“Great call with US President, Presidnet of Ukraine & European leaders ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska. We are united in pushing to end to this terrible war against Ukraine & achieve just and lasting peace. Appreciate Donald Trump’s leadership & close coordination with Allies. The ball is now in Putin’s court,” he said on X.