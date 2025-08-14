Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a conversation with her Latvian counterpart Evika Siliņa, during which they discussed, in particular, Ukraine's European integration and further security, defense, and humanitarian assistance.

"Had a good conversation with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa. I thanked Latvia for its unwavering support of Ukraine and participation in the Coalition of the Willing. Latvia supports the position of the President of Ukraine regarding the impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in the EU accession process. This is critical for the security of Southeastern Europe and the Black Sea. We discussed further security, defense, and humanitarian assistance. I can see with my own eyes how my native Chernihiv region is being restored thanks to international assistance," she said on Telegram on Thursday.