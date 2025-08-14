Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:25 14.08.2025

Zelenskyy concludes visit to London

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded his visit to the United Kingdom, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a time when every day matters for the security of Europe and the entire democratic world. Our partners are united in supporting Ukraine. They see the end of the war as a just and lasting peace. Coordination among allies continues daily, without any pauses. We are in constant contact," Yermak said on his Telegram channel.

He expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom, the British people, the prime minister, the entire team, the embassy, and personally to the ambassador for the excellent organization of the president's and the Ukrainian delegation's visit.

Tags: #london #zelenskyy

