Facts

13:30 30.05.2023

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

1 min read
Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat called the attack of unmanned aerial vehicles on the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday Russian internal problems.

"I read it. Saw it. I was glad. They can't say anything else about what happened there in Russia. These are their internal problems," Ihnat said on the air of the National Telethon, answering the question of the presenters that he knows about this attack.

At the same time, the representative of the Air Force noted that the Russians "will have such problems, the further, the more."

"The Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) will also create problems for them, which already in Belgorod and other regions wants to throw off Putin's bloody regime so that Russia can finally become a free state, and the legion of the Republic of Ichkeria is already gaining momentum. Well, I hope that other Russia will also rise up against this tyranny," Ihnat added.

Tags: #armed_forces #drones

MORE ABOUT

14:25 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

10:54 23.05.2023
Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

12:33 18.05.2023
SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

18:21 16.05.2023
Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

10:31 11.05.2023
Ukrainian army destroys 610 invaders, 4 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles over day

Ukrainian army destroys 610 invaders, 4 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles over day

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

18:35 08.05.2023
Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

12:26 21.04.2023
Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance, destroy enemy in vicinity of Bakhmut – Syrsky

Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

LATEST

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

AD
AD
AD
AD