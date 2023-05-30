Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat called the attack of unmanned aerial vehicles on the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday Russian internal problems.

"I read it. Saw it. I was glad. They can't say anything else about what happened there in Russia. These are their internal problems," Ihnat said on the air of the National Telethon, answering the question of the presenters that he knows about this attack.

At the same time, the representative of the Air Force noted that the Russians "will have such problems, the further, the more."

"The Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) will also create problems for them, which already in Belgorod and other regions wants to throw off Putin's bloody regime so that Russia can finally become a free state, and the legion of the Republic of Ichkeria is already gaining momentum. Well, I hope that other Russia will also rise up against this tyranny," Ihnat added.